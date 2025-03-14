The Kardashians star's relationship with Corey Gamble takes unexpected turn

Kris Jenner, The Kardashians star who has faced her fair share of heartbreak, has found love again and feels more secure than ever in her relationship with Corey Gamble.

The reality star recently opened up about how much comfort and protection she feels with her longtime boyfriend by her side.

While having a conversation with one of her daughters, Khloe Kardashian, on her podcast Wonderland, Kris shared: "He was very well aware of how a life like this goes and all the things that came with it."

"He knew all about security and all about all the drivers and seemed to know everybody in LA and everybody in my life, and it was a very safe feeling to be able to date someone who you didn't have to explain how our life worked," she added.

The 69-year-old reality star is a proud mom of six, Kylie and Kendall, whom she shares with Caitlyn Jenner, and Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and Rob from her marriage to the late Robert Kardashian.

Over the years, Corey Gamble has been by Kris Jenner's side long enough to see just how hard her kids work in the spotlight. What she loves most is that he truly respects and admires their drive, creativity, and vision.