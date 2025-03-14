IHC directs Imran Khan’s video link hearing at 2pm

PTI founder Imran Khan speaks during a video message from Islamabad High Court in Islamabad, on May 12, 2023, in this still taken from the video. — Instagram@ptiofficial

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday ordered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's video link hearing at 2pm during the Mashal Yousafzai's case.

The court directed the superintendent of Adiala jail to go and meet the PTI founder and confirm whether Yousafzai was his legal representative.

The court remarked that failing to comply with a prior court order, which was issued with the consent of all parties, amounts to contempt of court. In the previous hearing, the court had ordered that the petitioner be allowed to meet the PTI founder.

Expressing disappointment, the judge said that the jail authorities were expected to follow the court’s directive. "Prima facie, the court is convinced that the jail authorities have committed contempt," it remarked.

The court also noted that a list was submitted, purportedly provided by the PTI founder. However, if the court is not satisfied with its authenticity, it will directly verify it from him.

Expressing frustration with the jail authorities, the court rebuked the jail superintendent, saying that they had turned the matter into a mockery.

The court said that if the Islamabad advocate general intends to proceed with the video link appearance, they must inform the it. However, if the PTI founder is not presented via video link by 2pm, he must be brought before the court in person at 3pm.