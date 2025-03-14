King Charles takes major step as Meghan vows to make bombshell confessions

King Charles has taken a meaningful decision after Meghan Markle's bombshell announcement regarding her next big move.

The monarch hosted a "Water and Climate Reception" at Buckingham Palace for a charity he has long supported.

The purpose behind organising a meeting at the Palace was to raise awareness about climate change and the importance of clean water.

Earlier, the official Instagram page of Water Aid shared a series of throwback photos of King from his visits to the organisation's several events in different parts of the world.

The statement reads, "During his time as our Patron, The King has been instrumental in bringing us closer to a world where everyone, everywhere, has clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene."

"His Majesty has supported us in many ways since 1991 – from visiting countries including Ghana, Tanzania and Uganda to see how clean water changes lives, to attending Glastonbury Festival, and stopping by our award-winning garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show."

It is important to note that King Charles' major life update came after his estranged daughter-in-law Meghan Markle announced her new podcast series, Confessions of a Female Founder.