Five star singer Stedman Pearson breathes his last at 60

Five Star singer Stedman Pearson dies at 60 after undergoing dialysis

Five Star singer Stedman Pearson has died at the age of 60 after undergoing dialysis.

Pearson’s death was announced by his family member Denise in a heart-breaking statement that read, "He died on March 10. He was on dialysis, and he had diabetes.

"He was a gentleman to the very end - in every way, and an amazing son/brother and uncle.

Speaking to the PA news agency, his sibling further went on to add, "May the memories and love he gave to us and the world be our greatest comfort. He will be deeply missed."

Five Star's rise to fame began with their 1985 debut album Luxury of Life, followed by the chart-topping success of Silk and Steel in 1986, which reached number one on the UK Official Albums Chart.

The band, which was often linked to Michael Jackson’s The Jackson 5 due to their similar outfits and dance routines, consisted of members Stedman, Denise, Lorraine, Doris, and Delroy Pearson.

On the professional front, the Pearsons are known for releasing four top-20 albums and 15 top-40 singles during their rise to fame.