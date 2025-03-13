Kate Middleton on split from Prince William: Future Queen suffered secret heartbreak

Kate Middleton on split from Prince William: Future Queen's blunt response revealed

Future Queen Kate made her feelings clear when asked about split from Prince William at an event with her sister Pippa Middleton.

Kate left everyone stunned with her blunt response to a question about the end of her relationship with the Prince in 2007 when they had briefly broken up.

The previously unreported encounter between Kate and TV presenter Tara Palmer-Tomkinson has come to light from a 2007 book launch. The interaction occurred when William and Kate, then 25 years old, were experiencing their first break in their romance.

Kate and her sister Pippa attended the launch party for Simon Sebag Montefiore's biography "Young Stalin" at Asprey jewellers in Mayfair, according to the Mail.

Tara, who sadly died a decade later in 2017 at the of 45, directly asked Catherine about her breakup with the royal, which had been widely reported months earlier.

"How are you doing?" Tara asked.

Kate replied: "Fine," and reportedly started blushing.

"It must be so hard..." Tara persisted.

"Really, it's fine," Kate reportedly responded firmly, though uncomfortably. The conversation moved on to different topics.

William and Kate rekindled their romance in early 2008, before getting married in 2011. Now, the couple are proud parents of three children together, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. They will mark their 15-year wedding anniversary in April.