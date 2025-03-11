Ellen DeGeneres faces uncertain future amid continuous struggles

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's dream of a quieter life in Britain may be turning into a nightmare.

The couple, who purchased an $18 million farmhouse in England's Cotswolds, are facing backlash from locals over their plans to renovate the historic property.

"The locals are cranky over their plans to modernize their property," a source shared with Radar Online.

"Most folks would like nothing more than to see them move out. A lot of people in England can trace their family tree back over a thousand years and they don't take kindly to outsiders coming in and disturbing the peace."

The couple's marriage is also under strain, insiders claim. "Ellen and Portia's neighbors battle is the least of their worries - Ellen's dead showbiz career has plunged her into a funk, and Portia has been dragged into it too. Their relationship isn't looking good," an insider revealed.

The couple had hoped that leaving the U.S. would provide them with peace and privacy, especially after Ellen's controversial fall from daytime TV stardom. However, adjusting to a new country and facing pushback from locals have added more stress.

Their renovation plans have raised concerns about potential flooding risks and damaging historic Roman remains on the property.

"Ellen has done a complete overhaul on just about every property she's owned in the States, but it's a different ball of wax in the U.K.," the source said.

The couple's recent sale of their Montecito mansion for $32 million allowed them to relocate overseas, reportedly to escape the U.S. political climate. However, sources say they may be regretting that decision.

"Ellen's got to be wondering if they made a terrible mistake," the insider explained. "One of the reasons she wanted to get out of the U.S. was to escape the negativity. She really thought things would be better, not worse."

With local tensions rising and the couple's personal life reportedly fraying, Ellen's future looks uncertain.