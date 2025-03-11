Stanley R. Jaffe, Hollywood film producer, dies at 84

Stanley R. Jaffe dies at 84

Stanley R. Jaffe, the Oscar-winning producer behind Kramer vs. Kramer and a key figure in Hollywood’s studio system, has passed away at the age of 84.

Jaffe died on Monday in Rancho Mirage, leaving behind a legacy of iconic films and influential leadership in the industry.

Born into Hollywood royalty—his father, Leo Jaffe, was a top executive at Columbia Pictures—Jaffe quickly made a name for himself.

He started his career at Seven Arts Associates before moving to CBS and later Paramount, where he became one of the youngest presidents in studio history.

But his biggest triumph came in 1980 when Kramer vs. Kramer, which he produced, swept the Oscars, winning Best Picture among five total wins.

Beyond that landmark success, Jaffe had an eye for bold, compelling storytelling. His producing credits include Fatal Attraction, The Accused, Goodbye, Columbus, and The Bad News Bears.

He also played a key role in bringing Taps, Racing With the Moon, and Black Rain to the big screen.

While partnering with Sherry Lansing at Jaffe-Lansing Productions, he earned another Oscar nomination for Fatal Attraction.

Jaffe’s influence wasn’t limited to film production. He led Paramount Communications as chairman, overseeing divisions beyond film, including publishing giant Simon & Schuster and Paramount Parks.

Whether behind the scenes or at the studio helm, he helped shape some of the most memorable films of his era.

He is survived by his wife, Melinda, his four children, and five grandchildren. His sister, publicist Andrea Jaffe, passed away in 2016.