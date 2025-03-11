King Charles Commonwealth Day playlist fuels reunion speculation with Harry, Meghan

The Sussexes, who now reside in California, are believed to share a friendly connection with Bublé

King Charles has curated a special playlist to commemorate Commonwealth Day 2025, featuring a selection of 17 songs from across the Commonwealth in collaboration with Apple Music.

Among the chosen tracks, Canadian singer Michael Bublé’s inclusion has sparked intrigue among royal fans, with speculation that it might be a subtle message to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Sussexes, who now reside in California, are believed to share a friendly connection with Bublé.

The playlist, which is the first of its kind to be released by a reigning British monarch, premiered early Monday morning, drawing attention from royal fans. Many have interpreted the selection of Bublé’s song as a potential olive branch from the King towards his estranged son and daughter-in-law.

The speculation about a deeper meaning behind the playlist choice intensified after it was revealed that Harry and Meghan recently dined with Bublé and his wife, Luisana, at a Vancouver restaurant while visiting Canada for the Invictus Games in February, reported GB News.

As the King continues to navigate his strained relationship with his youngest son, his playlist has left many wondering if it signals a quit attempt at reconciliation.