Lady Louise Windsor is impressing royal fans with her extraordinary acting skills. The 21-year-old royal, who is studying English at the Univeristy of St Andrews, has taken on a variety of stage roles, proving her passion for the performing arts.

The beloved daughter of Princve Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburg, has joined the theatre society, St Andrews Mermaids, where she has tembraced acting with passion.

From classic plays to contemporary student productions, Louise has built an increbile theatrical portfolio.

Among her standout roles,she played Sir oliver Surface in The School For Scandal, Lady Caversham in Oscar Wilde’s An Ideal Husband, and the commanding witch Nivana in Dragon Fever.

It has been reported that her performsance in Dragon Fever particularly impressed audiences. Louise also earned praise from The Saint, the univeristy’s student newspaper.

The interesting part is that Louise’s passion for theatre is shared by her boyfirend , Felix da Silva-Clamp. The couple has frequently perfomred together, including in The School For Scandal,where Felix was commended for his stage presence.

For the unversed, Felix,father is a solicitor and a huge supporter of lady Louise’s interests. He even travelled all the way to Sandringham estate last summer to cheer on her on at a carriage-drving comepteition, where she won a silver medal.