Gisele Bunchden breaks cover with Joaquim Valente after baby’s birth

Gisele Bunchden and Joaquim Valente step out for the first time since welcoming their child

Gisele Bunchden, who gave birth to her third child, whom she shares with boyfriend Joaquin Valente, made her first public appearance after having her baby.

The 44-year-old supermodel stepped out for a day on the yacht with boyfriend and her 12-year-old daughter, Vivian.

It’s unclear if the newborn joined them for the outing, since he was not pictured. Bundchen’s son Benjamin, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady along with Vivian, was also nowhere to be spotted in the pictures.

The Brazilian celebrity was seen sporting a leopard print swimsuit, paired with a long black sarong, for the occasion. She put her hair in a bun and added dark shades to complete her look.

Buchden’s daughter opted for a pink two-piece swimwear, whereas Valente went shirtless for the outing.

The couple have been laying low since welcoming their first child together last month. Buchden and Valente have kept all the details of their newborn private but People Magazine reported that they had a son.

Although the child’s first name has not been revealed, his middle name is River, per the outlet.

Before her relationship with Valente, the model was married to Brady for 13 years.