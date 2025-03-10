Meghan Markle breaks silence after father Thomas calls her 'inauthentic'

Meghan Markle made her first statement after her father, Thomas Markle, handed down a brutal verdict on her newly released cooking series on Netflix.

The Duchess of Sussex's estranged dad claimed that his daughter is 'faking' her expressions to appear pleasant and perfect on screen.

In conversation with the Mail, Thomas said, "Unfortunately Meghan has never been authentic. She has to think about everything. She's not spontaneous."

However, it seems that the Duchess turned a deaf ear to her father's criticism as she shared her fans' reactions to her show, With Love, Meghan.

Taking to Instagram, Meghan posted a few videos made by the viewers of her cooking series, who were seen following the recipes and tips shared by the Duchess.

"Love seeing how inspired you are by With Love, Meghan. Keep up the beautiful work!" she wrote.

One fan mentioned that she tried food recipes shared by Meghan, and they turned out delicious.

The well-wisher of the Duchess wrote, "Let me tell y'all something. I made @meghan the Duchess of Sussex, menu items from her show With Love, Meghan on @netflix and all I'm saying is that everyone loved it!"

It is important to note that the first season of Meghan's cooking show was released on March 4 on the streaming giant. Notably, the second season has also been announced.