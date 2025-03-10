Hans Zimmer disapproves of ‘Dune: Part Two’ Academy disqualification

Hans Zimmer on ‘Dune: Part Two’ Academy disqualification

Hans Zimmer calls it “stupid”.

The director isn’t losing sleep over the Academy’s decision to disqualify his Dune: Part Two score from Oscars consideration—but that doesn’t mean he thinks it makes any sense.

The legendary composer recently sat down with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where he shared his thoughts on the controversial ruling.

“You know something? It’s not really a sore point,” Zimmer said. “It’s just such a stupid point — how can it be a sore point?”

Zimmer, who has two Academy Awards under his belt, was ruled ineligible after an independent review determined that his score for Dune: Part Two incorporated too much material from the first film.

Academy guidelines state that an original score must comprise at least 35% of a film’s total music, and for sequels, no more than 20% of the music can come from previous installments.

But Zimmer isn’t buying that logic.

“I got disqualified because I was using material from the first movie in the second movie, but it’s not a sequel. It is the completion, both movies are one arc,” he explained.

“So was I supposed to go and take all the character themes away and write new character themes and develop them? It’s just a stupid rule.”

While the ruling may have frustrated Dune fans, Zimmer made it clear he’s not dwelling on it. “What I didn’t want to do is go and b*tch about it,” he added.

Zimmer’s comments echo those of Dune: Part Two director Denis Villeneuve, who previously criticized the Academy’s decision.

Speaking ahead of the 97th Oscars, Villeneuve voiced his support for the composer.

“I am absolutely against the decision of the Academy to exclude Hans, frankly, because I feel like his score is one of the best scores of the year,” he said, adding, “I don’t use the word genius often, but Hans is one.”

Despite the controversy, Zimmer’s Dune compositions have already cemented their place in cinematic history—even if the Academy didn’t give Part Two a shot.