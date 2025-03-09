Meghan Markle opens up about her sweet first jobs as a teen

The mom of two worked in the food service sector

Before Meghan Markle became a Sussex — or even a Hollywood actress — she was serving up sweets.

In her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, the 43-year-old revealed she had two surprising food service jobs as a teen.

“I once had a job at a donut shop called Little Orbit Donuts,” she shared in episode three while making homemade donuts.

Later in the series, Meghan revealed another childhood gig — this time at an ice cream shop. “My first job was at Humphrey Yogarts,” she said in episode five while preparing a vanilla ice cream dish using strawberry preserves she picked with her daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Meghan even noted that her grandmother had also worked at an ice cream shop, making the moment even more special.

The Duchess of Sussex, who now enjoys cooking at home, admitted she’s “not a chef” but feels “comfortable in the kitchen.”

She also bonded with chef Roy Choi in the series, joking she was “going to wing it” while making his signature chicken wings.

Beyond cooking, With Love, Meghan highlights her love for entertaining, gardening, and even beekeeping.

Reflecting on her journey, she shared, “I’ve always been curious. Sharing all those discoveries and everything I love with the people that I love — it brings me so much joy.”