 
close
Sunday March 09, 2025
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Anna Kendrick addresses Blake Lively's legal drama during premiere

Anna Kendrick reacts to Blake Lively’s ongoing court battle

By Web Desk
March 09, 2025
Anna Kendrick addresses Blake Livelys legal drama during premiere
Anna Kendrick addresses Blake Lively's legal drama during premiere

Anna Kendrick had the perfect comeback when a red carpet reporter tried to stir the pot about her co-star Blake Lively's legal drama.

Kendrick, 39, and Lively, 37, once again teamed up for the sequel to their 2018 comedy crime-thriller A Simple Favor.

The sequel, Another Simple Favor, had its premiere at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin, Texas on Friday (March 7).

In what appeared to be a nod to her co-star's widely publicized drama, a journalist asked Kendrick a vague question. They inquired: : “How do you feel that the movie is being impacted by everything going on… in the world?”

The Pitch Perfect star laughed it off, played dumb, and flashed a smile and responded: “Why? What happened? I did Ayahuasca and the last year of my life has just gone, but I’ve heard the movie is amazing!”

A clip of the moment has gone viral on social media, with fans praising Kendrick for her "Oscar-worthy dodge" of the question.

One user wrote: “Anna Kendrick mastering the art of saying a lot without saying anything at all,” while another one said that it the “best response” she could have given.

“She’s a freakn’ national treasure,” explained a third one.

However, Blake Lively is right now in the middle of a highly public legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, and the drama began in December when she sued him for sexual assault and accused him of launching a smear campaign against her.