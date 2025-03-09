Anna Kendrick addresses Blake Lively's legal drama during premiere

Anna Kendrick had the perfect comeback when a red carpet reporter tried to stir the pot about her co-star Blake Lively's legal drama.
Kendrick, 39, and Lively, 37, once again teamed up for the sequel to their 2018 comedy crime-thriller A Simple Favor.
The sequel, Another Simple Favor, had its premiere at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin, Texas on Friday (March 7).
In what appeared to be a nod to her co-star's widely publicized drama, a journalist asked Kendrick a vague question. They inquired: : “How do you feel that the movie is being impacted by everything going on… in the world?”
The Pitch Perfect star laughed it off, played dumb, and flashed a smile and responded: “Why? What happened? I did Ayahuasca and the last year of my life has just gone, but I’ve heard the movie is amazing!”
A clip of the moment has gone viral on social media, with fans praising Kendrick for her "Oscar-worthy dodge" of the question.
One user wrote: “Anna Kendrick mastering the art of saying a lot without saying anything at all,” while another one said that it the “best response” she could have given.
“She’s a freakn’ national treasure,” explained a third one.
However, Blake Lively is right now in the middle of a highly public legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, and the drama began in December when she sued him for sexual assault and accused him of launching a smear campaign against her.
