‘The Batman Part II’ to be an epic showdown between DC superhero and 'Joker'?

Robert Pattinson spills tea about 'Joker' involvement in next movie

Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman ended on curious note introducing DC’s old antagonist.

2022’s ending showcased the Riddler being captivated in Arkham Asylum, who soon discovers that he is accompanied there with another villain, who is already locked up in the facility.

Matt Reeves directed film teased the character of 'Joker' again. Fans are now suspecting that it was his way of introducing the villain in the DCU again for another Batman and Joker face off.

The director even dropped a deleted scene featuring Barry Keoghan playing the Prince of Crime. The clip left fans excited, who seem to be already prepared to witness another showdown between Batman and Joker.

Pattinson, in a recent interview, has potentially teased the new villain’s involvement in the 2027 movie.

When asked if Joker is going to the big bad of the next movie, he simply replied saying, “Yeah, no, I don't know. Potentially…”

The other reason the 38-year-old did not speak up with clarity is because he confessed, “I only have a vague idea of the script.”

However, it is still not confirmed whether Barry’s antagonist will the sole oppressor in Robert’s upcoming DC film, but it is a long-awaited faceoff that will be welcomed by the fans truthfully.