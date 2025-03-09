Britney Spears shows interest in her biopic for financial reasons

Britney Spears has recently showed interest in her biopic for financial reasons.

A source spilled to Life & Style magazine that the singer wanted to bring biopic into big screen.

“The real story here is that, unlike the botched Madonna biopic that Universal wasted two years of work on, Britney’s movie has strong source material in the form of Britney’s 2023 book The Woman in Me,” revealed an insider.

The source told a news outlet, “Britney understands how high the financial stakes are here, not just for the studio but for her personally”

“And that’s where she differs from Madonna. Failure is not an option,” stated an insider.

According to OK! magazine, Jon M. Chu opened up that Toxic crooner “will be very involved in the project,” despite it’s in the “early days”.

Another source pointed out that Britney “is doing everything right that Madonna did wrong with her movie”.

“And there’s a giant payday at the end of all of this, because a successful music biopic sends your music streaming numbers into the stratosphere,” said an insider.

Meanwhile, Jon stayed silent about the biopic, saying, “I cannot talk much about the Britney story other than I have been a Britney fan for many years.”

While gushing about the singer, the Wicked director noted that Britney “represents a generation of people growing up in the 2000s and late ‘90s, and she has a story that deserves to be told properly”.

“There’s a lot about us in it,” he added.