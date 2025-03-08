Travis Kelce's retirement decision could 'spell death' for Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's future in football is uncertain, and his girlfriend Taylor Swift is reportedly "gripped by fear" over the potential impact on their relationship.

Kelce, 35, is still reeling from the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl loss, and Swift was booed by MAGA fans over her anti-Donald Trump stance.

Kelce confessed, "I know everybody wants to know whether or not I’m playing next year, and right now, I’m just kicking everything down the road – I’m not making any crazy decisions. I’m going to take some time to figure it out."

As per RadarOnline, an insider added: "Taylor is really gripped by fear over which way he's going to jump because it has big ramifications for their relationship, but also, it is totally his call.

An insider revealed that Swift is worried about the ramifications of Kelce's decision on their relationship. "Travis is totally adamant that Taylor would never pressure him into anything, insisting she’ll support whatever he decides – but let’s be real, it’s no secret she’s itching to settle down."

The insider added that Kelce's retirement could lead to more time together, but also poses the risk of spending too much time together, which "can spell the death of a relationship."

The NFL athlete is reportedly tempted by opportunities in podcasting and hosting, having enjoyed hosting Amazon Prime's Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?.

However, he's also proud of his football career and doesn't want to step away on a losing note.

As the insider noted, "What’s even more interesting is that Travis feels one of the main reasons for his romance with Taylor is that they both get each other’s drive and accomplishments. But stepping away on a losing note? No thanks."