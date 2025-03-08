Fans convinced Taylor Swift secretly collaborated with Lady Gaga on new ‘Mayhem’ album

Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga, the two musical giant, have come together to cause “Mayhem” in the musical world!

Well, that’s the word around.

How Bad Do U Want Me? Lady Gaga’s recently released single from the Joker: Folie à Deux star’s seventh album Mayhem has made the fans of Eras Tour performer go wild.

The Swifties are speculating that the Shake It Off crooner gave background vocals in A Star is Born alum’s song.

One social media user wrote, “I always hear Taylor when I listen to this song.”

However, on the other side of the spectrum are other music lovers who are convinced that it is Gaga’s own voice throughout her song.

The exchange of various theories is ongoing among fans with one fan even theorizing that Travis Kelce’s girlfriend may have covertly written the tune or may be the face behind the production, the vocal style or the lyrics.

The particular fan identified signature Swift style, “it’s screaming 2014-2019 Taylor so bad.”

Amid the ongoing debate, an insider set the record straight.

The source exclusively told Page Six that none of the theories and speculations suggesting the 14-time Grammy winner’s involvement in the House of Gucci alum’s song are true.