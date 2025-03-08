Harry Styles BIG comeback approaching soon?

'Sign of the Times' singer has not performed live on stage since 2023

Former One Direction singer Harry Styles has remained away from the public eye for quite some time and his beloved fans are eagerly waiting for him return to stage.

The 31-year-old last performed for his international concert series named ‘Love On Tour’ which he concluded in 2023. He has not played a single gig ever since in the United States.

But it looks like the three- time Grammy Award-winner is finally ready to take the stage in a major comeback.

Reports suggested that Harry is in 'final negotiations' for a residency in The Sphere in Las Vegas, which may include as much as 35 shows.

However, there is confirmation about the dates, but supposedly, the Watermelon Sugar singer can surprisingly pop out in the second half of this year.

It pertinent to mention here that Styles is one of the prominent names by far that The Sphere has booked since its opening in 2023.

An insider told The New York Post, “For the Sphere to continue to be on everyone’s radar they need to book some real “live” artists like Styles.”

“Almost everything at the Sphere has been geared for the 60-and-over crowd — The Eagles and The Dead, and even U2.”

The Backstreet Boys are going to perform their 18 shows through August 17, after that the venue is wide open and reportedly, Harry does not have any other gigs during that time.

So there are high chances that the Adore You singer might take up the stage.