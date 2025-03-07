Legendary actor Kelsey Grammer optimistic about 'Frasier' next chapter

Kelsey Grammer, best known for playing the iconic psychiatrist on Frasier, believes that the character will find a new and better home in the upcoming reboot.

Grammer is optimistic about Frasier Crane’s future.

The 70-year-old star shared with New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "There’s a better home for it. I mean, obviously, they didn’t really promote or spend much time on it."

"The fellow that worked at Paramount Plus when we first sold the show there left, and so it sort of fell into their laps, the next administration, without having any real conscious and what to do with it. So I think they gave it sort of a good try, but they weren’t particularly passionate about the project," he continued.

"We’ll end up somewhere where people are passionate about it."

The iconic actor went on explaining, "Listen, it’s got a huge audience, a big following, and if people know where to find it, I think they will."

Grammer hopes to reunite with his old Cheers co-star Ted Danson in Frasier. However, he would love to see Danson bring back old Sam Malone in the next season to give fans a nostalgic treat.

He shared: "Ted and I might visit actually something together. We’ve been talking about a couple ideas. Maybe on ‘Frasier.’ We don’t know."

Kelsey Grammer also made it very clear that there are no such plans to bring back Cheers, the show where Frasier first started.