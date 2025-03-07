How Harry, Meghan’s explosive Oprah interview still haunts Royals

It has been four years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey sent shockwaves through the royal family and the world.

The explosive sit-down, aired on this day in 2021, became a defining moment in modern royal history, exposing deep fractures within the monarchy.

Among the most controversial claims was the revelation that a senior royal allegedly questioned the skin tone of their unborn son, Archie. The accusation sparked widespread outrage and cast a shadow over the institution’s image.

Since then, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have continued to share their truth through their Netflix series and Harry’s memoir, Spare. However, recent months suggest a shift in their approach, as they distance themselves from public attacks on the Firm.

Yet, the wounds from the Oprah interview remain fresh. Royal expert Jennie Bond believes its impact is still deeply felt, particularly in the strained relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William.

'The interview was the catalyst for what appears to be an irreversible rift between the brothers,' Bond told The Mirror. 'The implied suggestion that certain members of the family were racist cut deep and will never be forgotten.'

Despite the ongoing fallout, Bond doubts the Sussexes regret their decision to speak out. 'They had a lot to get off their chests, and this was a spectacular bloodletting that probably felt good,' she explained.

However, Harry may have second thoughts about the timing, given that his grandfather, Prince Philip, was gravely ill in hospital when the interview aired.

The anniversary of the bombshell interview comes as Meghan makes a return to daytime television, appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, hinting at a new chapter in her public life.

But as the dust settles on their past revelations, the question remains—will the royal family ever truly heal?