FBI agents escort Sharifullah following his arrival in the US. —X@FBIDirectorKash

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday referred to the arrest of Daesh commander allegedly responsible for the deadly 2021 Kabul bombing during the hearing of Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s repatriation case.

The hearing focused on Dr Aafia's health and return to Pakistan. The additional attorney general (AAG) appeared before the court, while petitioner Dr Fouzia Siddiqui and Dr Aafia's American lawyer attended via video link.

During the proceedings, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan questioned the AAG, saying: "You claim that there is no prisoner exchange agreement with the US, yet you handed over a person to them [US] without any agreement. You were also allowed to provide an in-camera briefing regarding Dr Shakil Afridi’s extradition."

Justice Khan further remarked that two declarations had been submitted, and despite the court seeking a response from the government, an unsatisfactory reply was provided.

“Now the government wants to dispose of Aafia Siddiqui’s petition. AAG, are you saying you want to get rid of this case?” he questioned.

The judge also noted that the prime minister had written the required letter and the necessary visa had been provided.

“The whole world will know what the Government of Pakistan has done. What great achievements have you made? The Attorney General’s Office was instructed to provide recommendations to the government and update the court, yet now you are asking for the case to be dismissed."

The federal government has submitted a miscellaneous application requesting the immediate disposal of Aafia's release petition. The court issued a notice and sought a response from the petitioner, adjourning the hearing until March 14.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan handed over Sharifullah to the US just two days ago after he was arrested from the Pak-Afghan border region. He is accused of planning the August 2021 attack at Kabul’s Abbey Gate, which resulted in the deaths of 13 American soldiers and nearly 170 Afghan civilians.

Meanwhile, Dr Aafia continues to serve an 87-year sentence in a US prison, where she has allegedly been subjected to severe mistreatment and inhumane conditions.