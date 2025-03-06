Kris Jenner not happy with daughter Khloé Kardashian’s therapy

Kris Jenner has recently expressed her dismay over her daughter Khloé Kardasian’s therapy sessions.

During an appearance on the upcoming episode of The Kardashians season 6, Khloé told Kourtney that momager is “not happy” while making vision boards for her upcoming 40th birthday.

Sister Kim Kardashian and friend Malika Haqq previously encouraged Khloé to seek therapy, as documented last season on The Kardashians.

However, Khloé explained that Kris “just thinks that I have complex PTSD. Like how mom would leave me alone with the kids”.

Echoing that sentiment, Kylie Jenner later said in the episode that Khloé “was like a second mom to me growing up”.

In her confessional, Kourtney noted that Khloé's “always been a caretaker, I think. With my little sisters, even with me”.

“Sometimes — or all the time, pretty much — she treats me like I'm her little sister,” stated the reality star.

Interestingly, Khloé shared that her “therapist sort of told me one of the reasons why I want to take care of other people so badly is because I got attention and recognition when I was doing like adult-like things like taking care of my sisters, dropping them off at school”.

“Literally I take better care of other people than I do of me,” added Khloé.