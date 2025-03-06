Meghan Markle’s brother gives scathing statement after bombshell admission

Meghan Markle’s half-brother reacted to bombshell confession the Duchess of Sussex made in her Netflix show about her upbringing.

The former Suits actress, who came out with her new lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, on Tuesday, left her friend Mindy Kaling in shock as she revealed a rare detail from her past in a thinly-veiled dig against her estranged father Thomas Markle.

Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr. was not happy to hear her “malarkey stories” in a scathing statement.

In one of the episodes of her series, Meghan tells Mindy that she was a “latchkey kid” and survived on quick-fix meals.

“I was a latchkey kid, so I grew up with a lot of fast food and TV tray meals,” Meghan said. “It feels like such a different time, but that was so normal with the microwavable kids meals.”

Thomas Jr told TalkTV that the story was made up to gain sympathy.

“That’s just another one of the malarkey stories she sold to the royal family for sympathy,” he said. “We weren’t poor. She didn’t have to rub two nickels together at Sizzler’s salad bar.”

He continued, “The entire world knows how she treated her family, especially her father, who gave her everything. That’s why nobody’s buying it.”

Meghan has been estranged from her father and two half-siblings following a number of highly publicised scandals, including when her father released an alleged personal letter to the press.

She has maintained no contact with her paternal family since her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018.