Cameron Diaz breaks streak of over a decade, makes Fashion Week appearance

Cameron Diaz returns to Fashion Week

Cameron Diaz is back in the Fashion Week world.

The Hollywood diva just proved that fashion comebacks are worth the wait! The Annie actress made a grand return to Paris Fashion Week after a 13-year hiatus, stepping out in style for the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show.

Looking effortlessly chic, the Something About Mary star rocked a sleek red dress, layered under an off-white trench coat, and topped it all off with a bold lip.

Sitting front row among fashion royalty—Kate Moss, Anna Wintour, and Tom Ford—Diaz fit right in as if she’d never left.

The last time Diaz graced Paris Fashion Week was back in January 2012, when she attended the Valentino Haute-Couture show in a delicate lace dress and a much shorter hairstyle.

Now, at 52, she’s stepping back into the spotlight with a newfound perspective, striking the perfect balance between Hollywood glamour and her personal life.

As part of her Fashion Week return, she also posed with photographer Mary McCartney—Stella McCartney’s sister and daughter of music legend Paul McCartney and the late Linda McCartney.

Diaz has been making more public appearances recently after taking a break from Hollywood to focus on family life. In January, she hit the red carpet for the Berlin premiere of Back in Action, her first movie since coming out of retirement in 2022.

The actress originally stepped away from the limelight to spend more time with her husband of 10 years, Benji Madden, and their two children—5-year-old daughter Raddix and 12-year-old son Cardinal.

"You're a different person after you have children, after marriage, after building a life. Everything changes, your whole perspective, your whole world, your understanding of it.

For me, I never made a movie before with a family. So, all of the boxes change that need to be checked off. That's the most important, and then everything else has to line up to support that."

With her return to Paris Fashion Week and a fresh film project under her belt, Diaz is proving that some things—like her effortless style—never go out of fashion!