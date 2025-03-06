Meghan Markle reveals Prince Harry's 'adorable' trait that kids picked up

Meghan tells Drew Barrymore about her two kids, Archie and Lilibet

Meghan Markle couldn’t help but gush over the sweet ways her kids take after Prince Harry.

During an upcoming appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show airing March 6, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that their children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, have picked up one of their dad’s most “adorable” traits — his British accent.

“OK, what’s your favourite thing that you see in your kids that you go, ‘Oh, that’s their dad’?” Barrymore asked Meghan in a teaser shared March 5.

“Oh, some of the words that they still say with a British accent,” Meghan, 43, shared. “So they’ll say z-e-b-r-a, and what else do they say? They have these little moments where it comes out because they have very American accents, but they say words that are just like him, and I think it’s adorable.”

Meghan and Harry’s eldest, Archie, was born in London in 2019, before the couple stepped back from royal duties and relocated to California in 2020. Their daughter, Lilibet, was born in the U.S. the following year.

The former actress also opened up about how she stays connected to her kids while travelling, revealing that she records bedtime stories so they can still hear her voice at night.

“You find ways to show up for each other,” Meghan said, tying the sentiment to her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, and her recently launched lifestyle brand, As Ever.