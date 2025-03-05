Sabrina Carpenter drops subtle hint about Barry Keoghan split at Dublin concert

Sabrina Carpenter hints at her split from former boyfriend Barry Keoghan at Dublin gig

Sabrina Carpenter is hinting at her split from former boyfriend Barry Keoghan as she refers to ‘Irish boys’ at the Dublin gig.

The American popstar, who dominated the stage at Dublin’s 3Arena on Tuesday, March 4, spoke to the audience at the sold-out concert ahead of performing Please, Please, Please.

She said, "Dublin, it's so lovely to be here. You all look and sound amazing. But my goodness, these Irish boys are hard work."

The Espresso hitmaker was first rumoured to be dating the Saltburn star in late 2023. It wasn’t until their red-carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party that proved their relationship to the world.

Later, the couple made a stunning appearance together at the Met Gala, serving major couple goals.

For the unversed, the two have reportedly parted ways in recent months after various outlets confirmed their tragic split.

Although the former couple are adamant to keep other details under wraps, a source revealed at the time, “They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break.”

On professional front, Sabrina is currently gearing up for her performances in the UK as part of her European leg of tour.