Adrien Brody's wife speaks out on his Oscars PDA with Halle Berry

Adrien Brody's wife Georgina Chapman breaks her silence on his Oscars PDA moment with Halle Berry

Adrien Brody’s wife Georgina Chapman is finally putting her foot down on his PDA moment with Halle Berry at the Oscars.

The Catwoman star attempted to recreate a 22-year-old moment when Brody locked lips with her after winning his first Oscar, leaning in to kiss the actor at the 2025 Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

During an exclusive interview with Extra, the 48-year-old fashion designer and actress has finally broken her silence on the subject.

Chapman told the outlet in a surprising admission, “It was [quite the moment], wasn't it? I mean, how can you deny a man a kiss with Halle Berry?

Confirming that her beloved husband was not in her bad books for kissing Berry as she further went on to add, “He was more than fine.”

Later, the 58-year-old actress shared her thoughts with the outlet about the night's most unexpected moment.

Berry said, “Oh yeah! Only because she was fine could I do it.

“21 years I've been waiting to get him on a red carpet and slap on one.”

This comes after Adrien was honoured with the Best Actor Award for his ground-breaking role in The Brutalist, which bagged several other nominations, including Best Picture, Director, Supporting actor, Supporting Actress and Original Screenplay.