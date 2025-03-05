Justin Bieber slams 'exhausting and pitiful' rumours about his behaviour

Justin Bieber is facing backlash after posting a series of photos on Instagram that appear to show him smoking out of a bong.

The 31-year-old pop star shared the snaps on Monday, March 3, sparking criticism from fans.

In the comments section, one fan wrote, "@justinbieber you're a new father, something you've wanted. Set a better example for your son."

Another added, "I hope Jack doesn’t have to be around all this smoke. A kid doesn’t deserve it."

However, some fans came to Justin's defense.

One commenter wrote, "why does it surprise yall to see a celebrity smoke like 75% of the world does... he’s obviously not doing it in front of his son."

Another fan added, "i love when you’re just being you."

This isn't the first time the Baby crooner has faced concerns about his behaviour. Last month, his team denied rumors that he was using drugs, calling the allegations "exhausting and pitiful."

In a statement, his team said that the past year has been "very transformative" for him, and that he is focusing on his health, art, and supporting his wife Hailey and their 6-month-old son Jack.

The Yummy Yummy singer has been open about his past struggles with drug use.

In a 2021 interview with GQ, he spoke about reaching a low point where security guards would check his pulse in the middle of the night. He has also shared about how the pressures of fame led him to start using "heavy drugs" at age 19.