Travis Kelce's neighbour reveals shocking truth about Taylor Swift relationship

The power couple first went public with their romance in September 2023

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift may have kept their romance under wraps longer than fans thought, according to his neighbour.

Reality star Wes Bergmann, who lives near the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, claimed on The Social Game Podcast that he knew about their relationship months before it went public.

“I was like the first person to know,” he said, adding that when he told podcast host Michele Fitzgerald, she didn’t believe him. “She was like, ‘She only goes for artists.’”

Bergmann said living in the exclusive Leawood, Kansas, neighbourhood gave him early insight into the couple’s romance.

“He’s an enigma — on one hand, he’s this big, tough football player,” he said. “On the other, he’s going to have about 12 Taylor Swift songs written about him.”

Rumours of Swift and Kelce dating first surfaced in July 2023, when he attended her Eras Tour. By September, she was seen cheering him on at games, but they didn’t confirm their relationship until an SNL afterparty in October.

The multi-Grammy winner later revealed to Time that they had been together long before her first game appearance.

“By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple,” she said. “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”