Jon M. Chu opens up about return of ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ TV series

Jon M. Chu has recently opened up about the return of Crazy Rich Asians, but this time in the TV series format.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the 2025 Oscars red carpet, the Wicked director said that he won’t give away details of the series but he shared that all the characters will be individually explored.

“We needed more real estate, that was the reality,” said Chu.

The movie-maker pointed out, “We developed the movie over and over and over again and we’re still working on a version of something that I won’t talk about now.”

However, Chu noted the TV landscape “allowed us to use all the characters”.

Last month, Chu and Adele Lim, who is the movie’s co-writer, were both on board the TV series

Elaborating on why he preferred TV series over a movie sequel, Chu mentioned, “I don’t know if it’s in lieu of a sequel but it felt clear that every character we wanted to explore needed more room and just a movie wasn’t doing it for us.”

“We got to bring Adele back into the fold and so we’re starting this now, it’s going to be fun,” added the movie-maker.

Interestingly, the series will be based on the novels by Kevin Kwan, which include Crazy Rich Asians, China Rich Girlfriend and Rich People Problems.

Meanwhile, the narrative of the books follows the story of Rachel Chu, a New Yorker who, along with her longtime boyfriend, Nick, attends his best friend’s wedding in Singapore.