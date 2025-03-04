Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sympathise with trolls who predict their 'divorce'

Meghan Markle is speaking out against divorce rumours surrounding her marriage to Prince Harry.

In a new interview with People magazine, the Duchess of Sussex gushes about her husband and their supportive partnership.

"My husband met me when I had [now-defunct lifestyle blog] The Tig, and I see this spark in his eye when he sees me doing the thing that I was doing when he first met me," Meghan said.

"It's almost like a honeymoon period again because it's exactly how it was in the beginning when he'd watch me scribbling away, writing newsletters, fine-tuning edits and just really being in the details of it."

Meghan launched The Tig in 2014, but shut it down as she transitioned into royal life. "I loved The Tig, but I certainly love my husband more," she said.

"So that was a choice I made at the time, and I wouldn't change that for a second."

The couple has been subject to intense media scrutiny, with many speculating about the state of their marriage.

However, the Duchess insists that she and Harry are stronger than ever. "We've been such a close team for so long that we're just in it beat by beat with each other, and I love that," she said.

Prince Harry has also denied divorce rumors, calling them "definitely not a good thing." While attending the New York Times' 2024 DealBook Summit, he joked about the constant speculation surrounding their marriage.

"Apparently, we've bought or moved house 10, 12 times," he said. "We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it's just like, 'What?'"

The Duke of Sussex also expressed sympathy for the trolls who perpetuate divorce rumors. "The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls," he said.

"Their hopes are just built and built, and it's like, 'Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,' and then it doesn't happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do."

The couple has been living in Montecito, California since stepping down from their royal duties in 2020.