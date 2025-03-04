Doja Cat finally breaks silence after Oscar performance criticism

Doja Cat has recently broken her silence on 2025 Oscar performance criticism.

On March 2, the rapper and her collaborators Lisa and Raye performed a medley of songs from the James Bond franchise as a tribute to 007 at the 97th Annual Academy Awards ceremony.

However, now, Doja finally spoke out after facing online backlash about her Oscars performance.

Later, she took to Instagram and posted her looks from Oscar’s night as she thanked Academy Awards and Vanity Fair for giving her the opportunity to perform on stage.

“I never get to sing like that and what I did was brave and scary for me,” she wrote in her caption.

The musician said, “I know a lot of people didn’t like it but a lot of people did and I feel good that I pushed myself.”

“The song is a classic and I put a lot of work into it but the nerves got to me and a bitch hit some flats,” mentioned the 29-year-old.

In the end, Doja added, “I can’t wait to do something like that again. What a blessing that was. I feel amazing about the whole thing.”

The tribute, which sparked online criticism, started with a dance sequence from Margaret Qualley, who paid paying homage to Bond girls of eras past, which was followed up with a trio of performances: Lisa sang Paul McCartney and Wings’ Live And Let Die, Doja crooned Diamonds Are Forever originally performed by Shirley Bassey and Raye finished off with Adele’s Skyfall.