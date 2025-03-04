Jay-Z makes major legal move against former rape accuser and lawyer

Jay-Z makes major legal move against former rape accuser and her lawyer

Jay-Z has recently filed a lawsuit against his former rape accuser and her lawyer, Tony Buzbee.

In the court documents shared via US Weekly on March 3, the rapper reportedly sued his accuser, who is called as Jane Doe, and Tony for “abuse of process, malicious prosecution, civil conspiracy and defamation”.

The lawsuit, which was submitted in an Alabama court, claimed that Jay-Z’s accuser and lawyer conspired to “falsely accuse” the rapper of sexual assault that led him to lose $20 million.

In his complaint, the rapper (real name Shawn Carter) alleged that the defendants “were soullessly motivated by greed, in abject disregard of the truth and the most fundamental precepts of human decency”.

The court documents also claimed that Jane “voluntarily admitted” that Tony, her lawyer, “pushed her towards going forward with the false story against Mr. Carter” after an “extortionate demand letter failed to yield the financial windfall”.

“Tony brought Jay-Z into it,” which also claimed that Tony had “met Jane for the first time at a coffee shop in Houston on the day of her maliciously false NBC News interview”.

In a press statement to US Weekly, Tony said, “This new case alleges the same claims as the other one they pieced together and filed in Los Angeles. Like the one in LA, this new case in Alabama also has no legal merit.”

“Shawn Carter’s investigators have repeatedly harassed, threatened and harangued this poor woman for weeks trying to intimidate her and make her recant her story. She hasn’t, and won’t. Instead, she has stated repeatedly she stands by her claims,” explained the attorney in a statement.

The statement mentioned, “These same group of investigators have been caught on tape offering to pay people to sue me and my firm.”

“This is just another attempt to intimidate and bully this poor woman that we will deal with in due course. We won’t be bullied or intimidated by frivolous cases,” it added.