Ariana Grande teases 'the next step' in music after announcing break

Ariana Grande tells fans to 'keep your eyes peeled'

Ariana Grande might not be stepping away from pop music just yet.

While walking the Oscars 2025 red carpet on March 2, the Wicked star teased that new music could be coming soon — despite previously saying she planned to focus on acting for the next few years.

Speaking to Variety, the 31-year-old singer was asked about the rumoured deluxe edition of her 2024 album Eternal Sunshine.

“The next step is... it means it must come out,” she responded coyly. But when pressed on a release date, Grande kept things cryptic.

“They did the Brighter Days Memory Erasure treatment to me, so I’m having trouble remembering the details,” she joked, referencing Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet's Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. “They’re foggy… I’ll have to go back to the clinic and see if they can restore my memory.”

The Grammy winner also dodged questions about how soon fans could expect a release.

“You have to learn the language of my fans because ‘soon’ means 10 days or less,” she explained. “I’m not allowed to use that word at this moment.”

When asked if that meant the wait would be longer than 10 days, she simply said, “I’m not going to use that word today.” Instead, she left fans with one final hint: “Just keep your eyes peeled.”

Her teasing comments come just months after she told the Las Culturistas podcast that her heart was now back in musical theatre roots and she didn’t plan to keep releasing music at the same pace as before, at least for "the next ten years."