Chappell Roan, Elton John leave fans emotional at Oscars party

Chappell Roan, Elton John share wholesome on-stage moment

Elton John, who has been a great supporter of Chappell Roan even before the rise of her career, brought her on as the headline act of his Oscars party.

The 77-year-old legendary star shared the stage with the Grammy-winning popstar at the 33rd Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party on Sunday, March 22nd.

The Good Luck, Babe! hitmaker performed four of her songs from her hit album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, and then dueted Pink Pony Club with John himself.

The Your Song singer appeared enthusiastic as he grooved to the beat, which ended up slipping his pink cowboy hot that Roan had presented him, and the 27-year-old quickly placed it back.

While introducing Roan to the audience, John called her “one of the biggest stars in the world right now, quite rightly so,” adding that he “freaked out” when he first discovered her.

“I immediately wanted to get her on the program, and she came on the program and I interviewed her and I fell in love with her and I fell in love with the album. I’ve continued to be her friend hopefully and speak to her quite a lot,” he said.

Gushing about the star, he went on to say that Roan “not only speaks with her voice on stage, she speaks with her voice off stage in a candid and wonderful way,” he told her, “You’re the best, baby. I love you so much.”