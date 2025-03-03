Oscars 2025: Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's romance lights up event

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez, who are now in every headline, weren’t shy about flaunting their chemistry and affection for each other at the 2025 Oscars.

The couple, who have been dating for a while now and recently got engaged, had all eyes on them as they shared sweet moments throughout the star-studded night.

After keeping things low-key at the Golden Globes, Benny and Selena decided not to hesitate this time at the highly-anticipated event. Gomez posed solo for the cameras, but her fiancé had some other plan in his mind, as he didn’t leave her side even for a moment.

The music producer was seen sticking closer to the singer, wrapping his arms around her and whispering something here and there. They were either sitting together or posing for photos, looking completely smitten by each other.

Earlier after the Golden Globes, the lovebirds made waves for teaming up to support L.A. wildfire relief efforts. However, fans also got something very exciting from Selena and Benny to celebrate, when the couple announced their upcoming album, I Said I Love You First.

Last week, Benny shared with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 that the album started as a simple idea between him and Selena while they were "in the bedroom."

He shared: "Let’s just make something fun. ‘And then it actually was really good, and I was like, holy, we have to do this.’ And all the friends who made this album with us, it wasn’t like, ‘Today we’re getting together, and we’re making a hit song.’ I would be like, ‘Hey, Julia [Michaels], Justin [Tranter], you want to come over? We’ve written for 15 years and so have you with Selena.’ Everything felt right, and it almost felt too good."

The 2025 Oscars took place on Sunday night, with Anora taking home the Best Picture award.