Meghan Markle faces no copyright risk over Pamela Anderson comparisons

Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, has drawn comparisons to Pamela Anderson’s Cooking With Love after fans noticed striking similarities between their trailers.

However, legal experts confirm there are no copyright concerns.

The Duchess of Sussex released the trailer for her eight-episode lifestyle show on January 2, sparking online discussions about its resemblance to Anderson’s series, which premiered in October 2024.

Viewers pointed out similar themes, dialogue, and even a matching high-five moment between both hosts and their guests.

Despite this, Stephen Lowry, Head of Trade Marks, Copyright, and Designs at Brandsmiths Law Firm, clarified to GB News that copyright infringement requires direct proof of copying.

He emphasised that while both shows share coincidental elements, independent creation prevents any legal issues.

Meanwhile, reactions to Meghan’s series remain mixed. Some fans expressed excitement, with one commenting, "Can’t wait to see Meghan in her element!" Others questioned its originality due to the similarities with Anderson’s show.

Netflix subscribers can watch With Love, Meghan when it premieres on March 4.