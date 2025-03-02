At least six die as car riddled with bullets in Punjab's Gujrat

Bullet marks can be seen on the car after firing by unidentified assailants in Gujrat, Punjab, on March 2, 2025. — Reporter

GUJRAT: Unidentified gunmen on motorcycle sprayed a car with bullets, leaving at least six people dead in Punjab's Gujrat city on Sunday.

Police said that the incident took place in Miana Chak Dinga — a town in the city — where attackers fled after killing six people travelling on the vehicle. They added that the incident was the result of personal enmity.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted bodies to the hospital.

The slain persons were aged between 26 to 35 years. The deceased were identified as Zahid Nazim, 30, Mubashir, 26, Zunair, 30, Javed Iqbal, 33, Rukhsar, 35, and a 26-year-old unidentified man.

Bullet marks can be seen on the car's windscreen after firing by unidentified assailants in Gujrat, Punjab, on March 2, 2025. — Reporter

Contingents of the police force cordoned off the whole area and commenced a search operation to arrest the culprits.

A Punjab Police spokesperson said that the inspector general took notice of the firing incident and sought a report from the regional police officer (RPO). The Punjab IG ordered the immediate arrest of the responsible.

Casualties in firing incidents due to personal enmity and tribal violence are not uncommon in Pakistan, given the authorities' failure to maintain law and order, as well as flawed prosecution resulting in the release of culprits in such cases.

In January, a municipal department employee was shot dead at the Kahkashan Building on one of the busiest streets in Karachi, Tariq Road.