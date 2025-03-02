Taylor Swift once again dragged into Lively, Justin Baldoni’s legal dramaa

Taylor Swift once again dragged into Lively, Justin Baldoni’s legal drama

Taylor Swift’s name has unexpectedly surfaced in the ongoing legal drama between It Ends with Us co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, and reportedly, it could be the “smoking gun” that cracks the case wide open.

Swift's fans think that she might be drifting apart from her long-time pal Lively after staying silent on the actress’s claims against co-star Baldoni.

An insider tole Daily Mail that the 35-year-old megastar’s silence might work in the actor's favor, giving his team an opportunity to question the actress' claims that he sexually harassed her on the set of It Ends With Us.

Lively, 37, accused Baldoni, 41, of harassment, but he hit back with $400million lawsuit against his co-star and her husband Ryan Reynolds, 48, claiming that they’re trying to wreck his career and reputation.

Swift got caught up in the messy feud when Baldoni shared series of messages from Lively, where she referred the singer as one of her "dragons," borrowing the term from Game of Thrones.

Baldoni claimed that Lively brought Swift to a meeting about script changes to put pressure on him. He said that having the singer there made it clear he had to go along with the actress' script ideas.

The source revealed: "Taylor is a sexual assault victim and spent more than a year of her life fighting for a case that she knew she would win. She has donated money to sexual assault victims' funds. If Taylor truly supported Blake, would she not want to publicly back her?"

"Some people feel [Taylor] should be offering comfort and using her platform to rally Swifties in support of what is right," they added.

The source went on saying: "Instead, Taylor appears to have gone silent and is staying out of the public eye. This will likely play a role in Justin's defense."

"If Taylor does not believe Blake, she will be the smoking gun in this case."