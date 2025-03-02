King’s Guard breaks protocol for blind boy in sweet gesture

A heartwarming video has captured a rare moment of kindness as a King’s Guard breaks tradition to acknowledge a young blind boy’s salute.



The King’s Guard, known for their unwavering discipline while standing watch at Buckingham Palace and St James’ Palace, typically maintain strict protocol, refraining from interactions with the public.

However, in a touching exception, one guard made a special gesture for an eight-year-old boy named Amin, reported Mirror.

Guided by a voice off-camera, Amin confidently approached the guard and stamped his foot in a salute. In response, the guard, dressed in his formal uniform and helmet, broke his usual stance and returned the salute with a firm foot stamp of his own.

A video of the encounter, shared on Twitter/X, was captioned: 'King’s Royal soldiers, usually banned from speaking to visitors in England, bent the rules for a blind child.'

Adding to the heartwarming moment, Amin then cheerfully wished the guard a good day before walking away, leaving viewers touched by the rare display of warmth and respect.