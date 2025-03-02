Disney legend reveals future plans for 'The Little Mermaid' in the UK

Alan Menken offers inside glimpse into Disney's Little Mermaid musical adaptation

Alan Menken is offering an inside glimpse into the musical adaptation of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, reigniting hope that it will soon come to the UK, after it last debuted on Broadway almost two decades ago.

During an exclusive interview with The Standard, Menken, who played a vital role in Disney’s 2023 live action film, expressed his desire to experience the adaptation in the UK.

He told the outlet, “I assume it will. I think there’s a reworking now of that. There was also reworking post-Broadway. There were aspects of the production that we’ve improved immensely since then and I believe there’s more work happening.”

Praising Disney Theatrical and Thomas Schumacher for staying true to the shows' theme, he further went on to add, “I’ve got to say, Disney Theatrical and Thomas Schumacher have been fantastic at keeping these shows fresh, keeping them alive and being able to get them out into the world.

“I’m very grateful for the team that will be working on that. I’d be shocked if it didn’t open in the next few years in London, but we’ll see.”

For the unversed, fans are gearing up for Menken’s upcoming performances on March 9, 2025.