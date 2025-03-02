Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo to experience unexpected twist at Oscars?

The Oscars are just around the corner, and all the buzz isn’t only about the awards. This year, all eyes will be on music sensations Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, as they walk the red carpet.

The two stars of blockbuster 'Wicked' might steal the show at the 2025 Oscars long before the ceremony even begins.

Cynthia is up for Best Actress for her role as Elphaba, while pop icon Ariana is nominated for Best Supporting Actress as Glinda. Fans say she was "robbed" at the BAFTAs, but now she’s got another shot.

So far, both legendary stars have been overlooked at major award shows. But new research and the power of colour energy might just turn their luck around.

A study from Pinnacle found that since 1980, 26% of winners in these categories showed up wearing black. That might not sound huge but it's a big jump from the second most popular colour.

Back in 2003, Nicole Kidman looked stunning in an elegant Jean Paul Gaultier dress as she accepted her Best Actress Oscar for The Hours. Two years earlier, Julia Roberts made a statement in a classic black Valentino gown when she won for Erin Brockovich.

While talking about the powers colour has, celebrity astrologer Inbaal Honigman shared: "One of the most important elements in manifesting luck and good fortune is the use of colour."

"Every colour has its own unique spiritual energy, linked to its vibration. Therefore, every colour contains and manifests its own luck. Colour energy is also tied to an astrological planet, a numerology value, a day of the week, and even careers that align best with it," she added.

Inbaal went on saying: "Awards show luck has been linked especially with black. Black is the absence of colour, absorbing all light and, in spiritual thought, dispelling negative energy. By eliminating negativity, only the positive remains. At an awards ceremony, wearing black makes the wearer all things to all people, attracting good fortune by allowing others to see what they want to see."