'Superman' actor David Corenswet unveils his personal weakness similar to DC hero

James Gunn directorial 'Superman' is coming out on July 11

David Corenswet has addressed his personal Kryptonite that resonates with 'Superman'.

The 31-year-old is all set to portray the hero in the upcoming 2025 film directed by James Gunn.

However, Corenswet does not really resemble physically with the DC superhero, but he says that there is one weakness in him that makes him like the red costumed hero.

In a recent interview, the Twisters actor was asked about his personal Kryptonite, to which he replied saying ‘I like debate’.

David says that if somebody has a strong opinion about something, he just can’t resist starting a conversation about it.

While responding to the question, the American actor told Esquire, "Without a doubt, a good argument. And don't let anyone try to keep me from a very convincing one.”

However, Corenswet also believes in stepping back if a discussion gets too 'heated'.

He explained: “I like debate, but I know that sometimes it's better to walk away before the situation gets too heated."

Backed by Warner Bros, action sci-fi film Superman is set to come out in theatres on July 11, 2025.