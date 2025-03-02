Ann Wilson defeats cancer as she makes powerful comeback

Ann Wilson has recently come out on the other side of tough battle after defeating cancer, and she’s feeling "stronger than ever."

The Heart singer, known for her powerful voice, recently finished cancer treatment and shared that she is doing well now after that phase.

She opened up to People Magazine before her first show: "I'm really excited about it actually."

"I feel really strong. I've been preparing and all that, and I'm healthy. I'm clear. I'm a little nervous because I haven't done it in a year, but I'm there," she added.

The These Dreams vocalist admitted that it took her some time to feel ready to perform again, but with the support of fans, she feels now stronger and more confident than ever.

Ann further explained, "I've come from a really far away place to get up to the strength and energy you need to do it."

I'm just really curious to see what I feel like when I walk out there. I think it's just going to be great. I feel really empowered right now," the singer shared.

The musician had to pause the band’s 2024 tour last July after a health scare and surgery. By September, she reassured fans that her chemo was over and she was feeling good.

And now, Ann Wilson is ready to get back on stage and do what she loves.