David Corenswet dodges question of his future in DCU after 'Superman'

'Superman' actor receiving backlash for his depiction of DC superhero in James Gunn film

Superman star David Corenswet felt hesitant responding to the question regarding his future in DCU.

The 2025 superhero movie, after its first look dropped, received a huge backlash from fans criticizing David’s portrayal of Superman. They are continuously comparing his depiction with that of Henry Cavill’s in the previous film, Man of Steel.

In a recent interview, when asked if he would continue to work in the DC universe, it looked like he dodged the question as he left it all on director Gunn.

"I don't think it's up to me to answer that”, added the 31-year-old actor.

He told Esquire Espana: "It's up to James Gunn, who has a terrific imagination," and he is "just there where they need [him] to be to say what was written, although that doesn't always happen."

Directed by the Guardians of the Galaxy creator, the all-new Superman film is slated to release worldwide on July 11 this year.

Besides Corenswet, the forthcoming action sci-fi also features Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Milly Alcock and Isabela Merced.