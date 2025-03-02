Hailee Steinfeld reflects on Filipino roots as she achieves major milestone

Hailee Steinfeld opened up about her Filipino heritage in the latest cover shoot.

The Bumblebee star graced her first-ever Vogue cover this month.

The Hawkeye actress shared that the magazine cover was especial to her because it connected her to her roots and to the fans in the country.

"I carry my Filipino heritage with so much pride. And I feel like [it’s] deeply rooted in the values that my parents have instilled in both my brother and I: resilience and kindness and a deep sense of family," she told Vogue Philippines.

Her grandfather and her mother's side, who was half black and half Filipino, hailed from the island of Panglao in the Philippines.

The 28-year-old artist took to her Instagram account to share her joy.

She posted the cover with a caption, "My first Vogue cover……and Vogue Philippines, no less!! I’ve been dreaming of this. Feeling so grateful and beyond honored. Thank you, @voguephilippines, for this unforgettable moment. I’ll be beaming about it forever."

Steinfeld further explored her personal history and family heritage while making her upcoming horror movie Sinners, helmed by Ryan Coogler.

Hailee plays a vampire in the femme fatale mode in Sinners, which also stars Michael B. Jordan and is set in the segregated American South in the 1930s.

While discussing the film she told the outlet, "I find that with what I do, there’s always something to learn about yourself. But when you get to learn about yourself and your family, that’s something that can be really special."

Hailee Steinfeld's new film the Sinners is slated for release on April 18, 2025.