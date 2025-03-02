Jennifer Coolidge reacts to Jon Gries' return in 'The White Lotus' season 3

Jennifer Coolidge may not be in The White Lotus season three, but she's still invested in the series.

In a recent interview with Forbes, Coolidge revealed she's keeping up with the new season and is "envious as hell."

Coolidge played fan-favorite Tanya in the first two seasons, earning two Emmy wins for her performances. Although her character met a tragic demise, Coolidge is eager to see justice served for Tanya's toxic ex-husband, Greg (Jon Gries), who has returned in the new season under the name Gary.

"I hope he gets it! I hope they do something terrible to him," Coolidge confessed. Greg had allegedly hired someone to kill Tanya, who survived the kidnapping but fell to her death while trying to escape.

Coolidge praised the new season, saying: "In the first episode, I felt like — Oh, this is going to be really good! I just felt like everything he [Mike White] set up — it's really eerie — you're not quite sure what people are up to yet. My guess? Something's going to go horribly wrong."

When asked about returning to the series as Tanya's twin sister, Coolidge laughed, saying: "I know! Look, it's not like I haven't wished or whatever, but it isn't happening. It doesn't matter — they don't need me. Mike White can tell a story better than anybody."