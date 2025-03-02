Justin Baldoni gets ‘big win’ in court amid Blake Lively lawsuit

Judge releases new ruling in Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively legal battle

Blake Lively requested the phone records of her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni amid their legal battle.

Following the request, the judge partially denied her request while agreeing to parts of the subpoena, on Friday, February 28th.

The court’s ruling allowed her to access the phone records of individuals not directly involved in the lawsuit, while also rejecting the appeal for more than two years of phone records, according to Us Weekly.

Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, appeared optimistic about the ruling as he told the outlet, “The Court put a stop to Ms. Lively’s egregious attempt to invade our clients’ privacy. This is a big win.”

He went on to say that, “No matter how the Lively Parties may try to spin this decision, the Court saw their efforts for what they really are: a desperate fishing expedition intended to salvage their debunked claims long after they already savaged our clients’ reputations in the New York Times.”

Responding to the ruling, a spokesperson for the Gossip Girl alum said, “What is Bryan Freedman hiding? After promising to release all the ‘receipts,’ Freedman ran into court to keep secret the phone records of who Baldoni, Heath, Sarowitz, Nathan, Wallace and Abel were calling during their retaliatory campaign.”

Sharing their next course of action, they said, “So, instead of getting these records from the phone carriers the way we initially requested, the judge has ruled that if we simply submit more specific requests, we will be able to get the records we are seeking. Today we will do that, we are submitting those requests directly to defendants involved and we look forward to seeing the records.”