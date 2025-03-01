Legend Gene Hackman's family caught in storm as police unravel sudden death mystery

Police are now turning their attention to the legendary Gene Hackman’s family as they dig deeper into a baffling case involving mysterious deaths of the actor and his wife, Betsy Arakawa along with their dog.

Investigators believe that questioning his loved ones can help them finding some key answers to a case that has left many scratching their heads in worry.

Hollywood icon Gene, 95, was found dead at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico on February with his wife and dog. However, their bodies were badly decomposed and found in different rooms, with no clear signs of what exactly happened behind the curtain.

The shocking discovery has left many searching for answers of sudden deaths with such left evidence.

Police shared that Gene and wife likely passed away about 10 days before they were found in their mansion. Investigators ruled out a gas leak, and tests showed no carbon monoxide poisoning despite early suspicions.

The mystery deepens as experts search for more answers.

Cops are looking into the couple’s deaths, calling the circumstances “suspicious enough” to dig deeper. They found the front door of the house open, though nothing in there was out of the place and there was no such sign of break-in.

And now, the authorities have decided to drag the family into their investigations to learn more about Gene and his wife Betsy’s final days.